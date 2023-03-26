Farmers Trust Co. Sells 67 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,775,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in AutoZone by 162.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 211.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $2,329.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,446.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,394.36.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,372 shares of company stock valued at $93,403,027. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

