Farmers Trust Co. Sells 737 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.69 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

