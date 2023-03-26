Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Insider Activity

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein bought 36,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 over the last 90 days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 695.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,503,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after buying an additional 1,267,417 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.