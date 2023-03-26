FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in FedEx by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $217.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

