Fei USD (FEI) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003522 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $418.71 million and $264,279.21 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00029828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00199576 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,966.79 or 0.99981665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99200727 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,145,527.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

