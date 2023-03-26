Field & Main Bank Acquires 175 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after buying an additional 321,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after buying an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,211,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after buying an additional 248,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 2.3 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

