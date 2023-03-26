Field & Main Bank Acquires 75 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $227.21 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.66 and a 200 day moving average of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

