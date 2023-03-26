Field & Main Bank Buys 110 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.9% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $188.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.53. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

