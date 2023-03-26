Field & Main Bank Buys 110 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.9% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Price Performance
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
