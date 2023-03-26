Field & Main Bank Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 66,429 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

