Field & Main Bank Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.8% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

