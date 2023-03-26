Field & Main Bank Purchases 60 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $272.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.19. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.56.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

