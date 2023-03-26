Field & Main Bank Sells 385 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Field & Main Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $7,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 597.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $2,601,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU opened at $80.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $927.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

