Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 31st

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

FITBP opened at $21.83 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

