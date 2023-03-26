Financial Survey: Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and IDT (NYSE:IDT)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) and IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A IDT 3.68% 27.09% 9.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pervasip and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Pervasip has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pervasip and IDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.79 million 0.17 -$1.52 million N/A N/A IDT $1.36 billion 0.61 $27.03 million $1.84 17.71

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of IDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDT beats Pervasip on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

(Get Rating)

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and delivery of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

About IDT

(Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony. The Traditional Communications segment offers includes mobile top-up, BOSS revolution calling, and carrier services as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in August 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.