FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FinecoBank Banca Fineco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

