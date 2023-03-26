First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 22,677 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,677 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.89. The stock had a trading volume of 57,245,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,352,424. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

