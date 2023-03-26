First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $32.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBK opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.54. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.