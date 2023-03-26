First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New $10.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

AG opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.21. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.00.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 10.1% in the third quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 169,442 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.6% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.