First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sweet Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXDGet Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,855 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned 0.48% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $45.29. 594,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $49.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

