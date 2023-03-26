First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $909.64 million, a P/E ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Several research firms recently commented on FWRG. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

