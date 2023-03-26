Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Floki Inu has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Floki Inu has a market cap of $332.37 million and $26.93 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).FLOKI token is a meme-culture inspired token active in the gaming industry, DeFi and charity.

Valhalla is FLOKI’s NFT Metaverse game that will be powered by the FLOKI token. Valhalla will feature A-level game mechanics on the blockchain. This includes on-chain gaming interactions and upgradeable NFTs.

FlokiFi is the umbrella name for a suite of decentralized finance products that will be launching under the Floki brand. FlokiFi is short for “Floki Finance”. It is the perfect way we can think of to describe a series of utility products we will be launching that will make “FlokiFi” an ecosystem itself within the wider Floki Ecosytem. The first utility product that will be launching under the FlokiFi umbrella is the FlokiFi Locker protocol.”

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

