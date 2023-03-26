FOX’s (FOX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. FOX has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

FOX Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.