Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.08. 134,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,341. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

