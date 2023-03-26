Fruits (FRTS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $412,871.66

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Fruits coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fruits has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $5.30 million and $412,871.66 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00331635 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,222.15 or 0.25940200 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.