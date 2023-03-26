FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $433.83 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $433.83 million and $7.85 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00004722 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00332597 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.25 or 0.26017789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010162 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

