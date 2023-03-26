Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galera Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRTX. Piper Sandler started coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mel Sorensen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,833.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,350. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.