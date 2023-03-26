Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galera Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRTX. Piper Sandler started coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Galera Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Mel Sorensen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,833.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,350. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.