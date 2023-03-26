Garland Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

