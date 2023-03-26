Garland Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Garland Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 2.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.