GenWealth Group Inc. Has $21.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,106,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 142,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.05. 1,010,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,151. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.23 and its 200-day moving average is $226.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

