GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 21,114 Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the quarter. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf accounts for approximately 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 8.33% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 164,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 206.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 32,929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 199.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Price Performance

NYSEARCA RAFE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 1,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

