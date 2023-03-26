Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.43. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 223.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.