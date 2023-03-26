Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Position Trimmed by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

