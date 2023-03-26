Got Guaranteed Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $59.42 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $59.42 million and $157,407.24 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

