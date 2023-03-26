Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.77%.

In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 1,132 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $27,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,440 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at $779,645.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $114,522. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

