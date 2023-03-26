Gritstone Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Orion Biotech Opportunities Stock Performance
NASDAQ ORIAW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27.
