Gritstone Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORIAW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Get Orion Biotech Opportunities alerts:

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.