Gritstone Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 930,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,606,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ahren Acquisition by 500.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 839,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 699,867 shares during the period.

Get Ahren Acquisition alerts:

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AHRNW remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Ahren Acquisition Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHRNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.