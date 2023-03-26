Gritstone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,595 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,077,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 96,056 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 25.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,589,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 324,833 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 35.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 322,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 200.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of RMGC stock remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

