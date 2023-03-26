Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLHW. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 794,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 595,035 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in consumer-focused industries, including companies that participate in the lifestyle, technology, healthcare, and wellness sectors.

