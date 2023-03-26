Gritstone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,423 New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABU)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NPABU remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

