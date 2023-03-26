GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.06 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. GXChain has a market cap of $32.06 million and $851.16 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

