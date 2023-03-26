HC Wainwright Comments on ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 130,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,996,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
