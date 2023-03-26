HC Wainwright Lowers Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target to $2.50

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 252.11% from the stock’s current price.

Phunware Trading Down 4.1 %

Phunware stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 10.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Phunware has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 189.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

