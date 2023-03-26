HC Wainwright Trims X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Target Price to $3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XFOR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864. Company insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,155,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,896 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,126,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,928 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

