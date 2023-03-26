Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $20,223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $8,004,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,992,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

