Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0617 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and $28.83 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00061354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00040585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017803 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001346 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,685 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,685.048603 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06006011 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $23,120,955.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

