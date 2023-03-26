Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $181.95 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $181.95 million and $252,951.64 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00017860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.970086 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $275,181.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

