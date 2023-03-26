HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 1.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FNDA stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $55.01.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

