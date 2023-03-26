HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 329.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

D opened at $53.83 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.