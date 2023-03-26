HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,148 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

