HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,286,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,527 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 22.2% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $97,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $70.84 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

